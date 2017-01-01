2 dead after small planes collide mid-air in Texas

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Two people have been killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”

Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.

More stories you may like on 7News

Pedestrian killed in Greenville Co. collision A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed just after midnight in Greenville County on Sunday, according to the Greenville County Coroner’…

Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Buncombe Co. A six-year-old child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on US Highway 70 Friday evening in Buncombe County.

Crash kills woman in Seneca parking lot A woman was killed after she was struck by an SUV during a crash while standing in a Seneca parking lot Friday afternoon.

Man struck by train in Union Co., flown to hospital A man has been taken to the hospital after he was struck by a train in Union County.

Ware Shoals mayor arrested on domestic violence charges The mayor of Ware Shoals was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges.