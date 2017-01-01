4 People Hurt in Greer Wreck

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
4 people hurt in 4 vehicle New Year's Eve accident in Greer.
Greer Police say an accident has left 4 people hurt and one person in custody.

They say it happened on East Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Main Street just before 11 pm Saturday night.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe with Greer Police tells 7 News the collision involved 4 vehicles and one person was arrested for possible DUI.

Holcombe says 4 people were taken to the hospital, but no word on the conditions of those injured.

Police say Greenville bound traffic on Wade Hampton Boulevard and Main Street is closed due to the accident.

He says a MAIT team was called out to help in the investigation.

Stay with 7 News with more updates on this story.

