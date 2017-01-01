Crews battling apartment fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Several crews are battling a fire at the Crestmont at Thornblade apartment complex on Crestmont Way, according to the Wade Hampton Fire Department.

A call came in just after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Crews with Wade Hampton Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department, and Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are responding to the fire.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

