Help find man connected to 4 deaths in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Lexington County deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection with the deaths of four people at a home on Old Barnwell Road, WLTX is reporting.

The incident happened on Sunday.

They say the suspect’s name is Jorge Luis Chavez.

The victims have not yet been identified, WLTX reports.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

