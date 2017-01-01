Pedestrian killed in Greenville Co. collision

WSPA Staff Published:
ambulance crash accident fatal crash emergency medical generic

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed just after midnight in Greenville County on Sunday, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was sitting in the roadway on E North St. when a car heading north came through and hit them. The incident was reported at 12:04 a.m.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the pedestrian has not been released by the Coroner’s Office.

 

