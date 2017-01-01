Woman, dog, and 18 cats escape house fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KIMT) – A woman, her dog and her 18 cats survived a house fire Saturday night.

Around 10:16 pm, the Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1705 3rd Avenue SW. No flames were visible when firefighters arrived but light smoke was seen seeping from the garage, the front door and the roof line. The fire was found in a wall between the home and an enclosed addition.

The flames were extinguished in minutes and search crews safely removed all 18 cats from the house. The resident had already rescued her dog.

Fire and smoke did an estimated $15,000 in damage to the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured.

