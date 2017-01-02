2 robbed walking to party on New Year’s Eve in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A man and woman told police they were robbed New Year’s Eve on their way to a party.

The victims told an officer that they had parked on Dunbar Street in Greenville and were headed to a party on Casey Street when two men approached them and told them to get on the ground.

One victim said he felt the barrel of a firearm on the back of his head during the robbery, an incident report states.

A dark SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, pulled up during the robbery and a woman told the suspects to hurry up because someone was coming, according to the report. The victims say the suspects left with the woman, but not before stealing credit, debit and gift cards, as well as cash, champagne, liquor and a purse.

The suspects were described as thin black males between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. They appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30 and one of them was wearing a red jacket and hat and was carrying a black gun, the report states.

