JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – Someone is reading the newspaper. Philip Myers used the Christmas Day edition of the Joplin, Missouri, Globe to propose to Racritia Hobson. He flipped to page 5C for her and they saw photos of their 10 years together. By the time she got to the line, “FINALLY, Will You Marry Me?” Myers had dropped to one knee and pulled the ring out of his pajama pocket. After a moment of shock and lots of tears, she said, “Yes.”

