Charleston church shooter ruled competent to represent himself

Update 5:27PM January 1, 2017

The mental competency hearing for convicted for Dylann Roof is complete and the judge has ruled him competent to represent himself in the sentencing phase.

The next court date has also been delayed until Wednesday.

——————————————————————————–

Charleston, S.C.—The court scheduled a hearing to evaluate Dylann Roof’s competency for the second time in his trial. The competency hearing was scheduled for January 2 at 9 a.m., the day before the start of the sentencing phase of the trial.

Dylann Roof sat at the table on the left-hand side of the courtroom next to his standby lawyers. Roof wore his striped prison jumpsuit and faced straight ahead for the duration of the 30 minute meeting.

Federal Judge Richard Gergel expressed his desire to close the hearing to the public, but first listened to arguments before making the decision final. Media lawyer Jay Bender was the first to argue on behalf of the press. Bender argued that transparency was at stake and asked the judge to reconsider based on the public interest in this case. He said this tragedy affected many people in the Charleston community even if they did not lose someone they knew personally.

Judge Gergel described the impending information that will be discussed in Roof’s competency hearing saying, “It’s not about if they are going to get access, it’s when.”

He says he will release all of the transcripts from every legal process as soon as possible. He pointed out that a real-time stream of information is best, yet not always possible. The judge expressed his reluctance to close any court proceedings and said multiple times to Mr. Bender something to the effect of—If you knew what I knew you would understand why my decision is necessary.

The information in total was not something the judge was willing to talk about this morning. Yet, he did speak in general terms when giving examples for why the hearing should be closed to the public. Gergel said, part of the competency issue pertains to the defendant’s strategy for the sentencing phase. Dylann Roof will represent himself for the next phase of his capital case. Gergel said we would never expect a lawyer to make his/her strategy available to the public prior to the proceeding so the same applies to Roof.

The judge said the way he sees it he faces two options. The first—keep the hearing closed to the public. The second—sequester the jury. The latter was not a decision Judge Gergel was willing to make today. He said, “I am sensitive to my jury.” Gergel said, we are about to ask 12 people to decide whether to put someone to death or not. “There is no civic responsibility more serious than this,” Gergel said.

He referenced studies which show sequestration leads to intense amounts of stress and said he does not want his jury distracted before having to make such a grave decision. The judge asked a rhetorical question saying, “Is the value of real-time exposure worth sequestration?” He provided the question a few minutes later when he said, “I don’t think 10 or so days is worth sequestration.” Judge Gergel insisted all the information would be made public at a later date saying to Bender, “one day, all will be understood.”

Judge Gergel says he looked to other high profile cases before making his decision; however, many of them did not have the pervasiveness of social media as a factor. The judge said he is trying to protect the rule of law in this modern age. He said, it would be naive of him to think in this instant communication age that information would not get back to his jurors.

Throughout the jury selection process, many people said they received information about the case even though they were not seeking that information. People talked about opening Facebook to see articles on their timeline, driving in the car and hearing a blurb discussed on the radio and watching prime-time TV when their show was interrupted by a news cut-in pertaining to Roof’s trial. Gergel said the pervasiveness of information in our modern age has forced him to close hearings in order to protect the legal process, despite his desire to keep all court proceedings open to the public.

Second to argue for the hearing to be made open to the public was Federal Prosecutor Jay Richardson who leads the case on behalf of the Federal Government. Richardson asked the court to consider the rights of the victims. He asked for a partial closing for the mental competency hearing, which would allow the victims to attend after signing a non-disclosure agreement. Richardson pointed out that the victim’s family members have repetitively shown that they will not share highly private information with the press. Judge Gergel said, “I find it hardest to keep my victims out,” He used the endearing term of “my victims,” showing his sensitivity towards the people whose loved ones were murdered. However, the judge finished the sentence saying, “The problem is this whole fair trial issue. We do no one a favor if we mess this up.”

Judge Gergel ruled that the 9 a.m. mental competency hearing of Dylann Roof on January 2 would be closed to the public. He described his decision in a way showing he viewed it as the lesser of two evils. Gergel said, he is closing the public out to achieve a higher purpose.

An order is expected as soon as the mental competency hearing is complete. The sentencing phase of the capital case against convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof is expected to start the morning of Tuesday, January 3.