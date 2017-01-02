Clemson fans excited as Tigers prepare for National Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) The Clemson Tigers are once again bound for the national championship and excited fans are already gearing up for the big game.

After beating Ohio State Saturday, they’ll rematch Alabama Crimson Tide next week.

Tigers football fans want their team to know no matter what they’re always “All in”. After last year’s national championship loss to Alabama, they say they never doubted their team would be back here again.

“This is my team. This is my home. We have to do it this year. I have faith,” said Stephanie Adams. “It is more than just football. It’s, I keep saying family but Dabo says like, we are all in this together and we really are.”

“I love Dabo,” Henry Kilpatrick added. “He’s a good coach and he has brought this team so far and I think we are going to win it.”

“We are a very loyal fan base. We have had our ups and downs but we have been waiting for this moment,” Ginger Ellen Phillips, The Esso Club Bar Manager said.

The Esso Club is getting ready for more crowds to watch the national championship game on big screens again this year. They say they’ll have more heaters to keep people warm and a blow up outdoor television.

Last year the business was nationally recognized on ESPN Sports Center and will be once again on Thursday and Friday.

“There were people everywhere. Everybody was here, everybody was crazy and pumped,” Phillips said. “We are hoping that the fans are just as intense and just as excited.”

Stores downtown Clemson, like the Tiger Sports Shop, are already selling National Championship gear with the final scores from the Fiesta Bowl. They say they’re expecting more gear to come in by January 4th.

The national championship game kicks off next Monday with the Clemson Tigers taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. It starts at 8pm in Tampa, Florida.