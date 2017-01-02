Clemson’s Gameplan for Alabama

By Published: Updated:

dabo

CLICK HERE TO WATCH ON APP

Moving forward from Clemson’s dominant Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, what should the Tigers gameplan be against Alabama’s powerful offense? Bryant McFadden weighs in.

READ: Vegas favors Alabama

Sports

bama

Vegas Favors Alabama

Updated: ago

Vegas has installed Alabama as 6.5-point favorites over Clemson in the National Championship. Cecil Hurt tells us if that line is warranted.…

dabo

Clemson’s Gameplan for Alabama

Updated: ago

Moving forward from Clemson’s dominant Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, what should the Tigers game plan be against Alabama’s powerful offen…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s