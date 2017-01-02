Dominion pushes back against pipeline claims



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An energy company is pushing back against claims a pipeline it wants to build in the Upstate poses a danger to the environment.

Upstate Forever says the pipeline comes in close proximity to 73 bodies of water and crosses through six counties including four in the upstate .

But Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission says the proposed 53-foot natural gas pipeline was the subject of a federal study and the results of that study showed otherwise.

“Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an environmental assessment and they indicated this project has no significant environmental impact,” said Kristen Beckham, a spokeswoman for Dominion.

Dominion says the $120 million pipeline would help strengthen South Carolina’s economy. The company is awaiting federal approval which could come as early as this month.