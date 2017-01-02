Fundraiser held for Spartanburg Co. teen killed in wreck

Related Coverage Community mourns teens killed in wreck, driver charged with DUI

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – It wasn’t the average Monday night at Little Pig’s Bar-B-Q in Boiling Springs. The people dining were doing so for a special reason.

“All these people from the community here supporting her,” said Madison Carr. Madison Carr worked here alongside Melissa Frilot. “She was always smiling. Always doing what she could for her customers.”

Now those customers are helping her family, thanks to a fundraiser. Frilot was one of two 19-year-olds killed in a wreck Highway 9. Highway Patrol says Frilot was driving when Hollis Brock’s pickup truck hit her car head-on. The solicitor says Brock crossed over 4 lanes before the crash and was “severely drunk.”

“I was honestly just mad, and I still am because it just doesn’t make sense to me,” Carr said.

The other teen killed in that crash was Carr’s childhood friend Kortlynn Smith.

“She was that person for our class who made everything fun,” Carr said.

“It’s heartbreaking. It really is,” said Kim Brewer. Brewer’s daughter walked the halls of Chapman High with Frilot and Smith. “I think it’s very important that everybody can get together and raise money for her.”

A portion of the proceeds, plus all tips, will go to Frilot’s family as they start the New Year without her. The restaurant tells 7 News they’ve raised more than $3,000 so far, and will accept donations through Saturday at both Boiling Springs and Pine Street locations.