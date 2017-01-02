GoFundMe set up for men hurt in Greer NYE crash

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A GoFund me page has been set up for two men hurt in a New Year’s Eve accident in Greer that hurt two others.

The creator of the page says here uncle is in critical condition with bleeding on the brain, multiple broken ribs, collapsed lungs and other injuries.

Police say the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday on East Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Main Street.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe with Greer Police Department says the collision involved four vehicles, and one man was arrested.

John Thomas McIntyre, 39, has been charged with two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, police say.

He’s in the Greenville County Detention Center under $20,000 bond as of Monday morning, according to jail records.