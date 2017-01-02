How Clemson Crushed OSU

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IF YOU ARE ON THE APP

What was was the most surprising aspect of the stunning 31-0 win by Clemson over Ohio State? Matt Brown breaks down the Tigers win.

Clemson Football

Clemson player apologizes for grabbing OSU player Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins has apologized for inappropriately grabbing an Ohio State running back, in an interview with ESPN’s David …

Clemson’s Gameplan for Alabama Moving forward from Clemson’s dominant Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, what should the Tigers game plan be against Alabama’s powerful offen…

Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence Named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Clemson, S.C. (Clemson SID) —Clemson freshman defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been named the ACC Defensive Rookie. The announcement was…

Clemson Survives Major Scare Against N.C. State, 24-17 in OT For the second home game in a row, Marcus Edmond made the game-saving play, this time with his first career interception in the endzone in t…

Clemson Ranked Second in AP Preseason Poll Clemson is ranked second in the preseason Associated Press poll released on Sunday. Clemson was also second in the Amway Coaches Poll releas…

Clemson DE Austin Bryant Breaks Foot, Out About a Month Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant will miss “a few weeks” after suffering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on a foot during practice on …

Clemson Holds First Full Pads Practice on Saturday Clemson held its first practice in full pads on Saturday evening. It was the fifth straight day of a 21-period practice that took about two-…

Clemson Holds 4th Fall Practice, Too Many Penalties Clemson held a 21-period, two-and-a-half hour practice for the fourth straight day on Friday. The team of over 100 players worked in shoulde…

Watson Wins Award At Coaches Event Clemson’s DeShaun Watson was honored at Tuesday night’s Coaches Charitable Foundation function in Greenville

Swinney, Muschamp On Hand At Greenville Event Dabo Swinney and Will Muschamp were among those at a coaches function in Greenville Tuesday night.

Clemson’s Watson To Get Award From Coaches DeShaun Watson’s work on and off the field is being acknowledged by South Carolina football coaches

Tajh Boyd and Sammy Watkins Highlight Football Camp in Greenville Former Clemson quarterback, Tajh Boyd and Tigers wide receiver, Sammy Watkins came together with several other former Tiger football players…

Record Crowd of 50,500 Turns Out For Clemson Spring Game Deshaun Watson played just four possessions, but threw two touchdown passes to lead the Orange Team to a 17-9 victory in Clemson’s annual Sp…

Gallman and Joseph Shrine in Clemson Scrimmage Running back Wayne Gallman ran for 112 yards and linebacker Kendall Joseph had five tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery to highlight pl…

Clemson WR Germone Hopper to Transfer Clemson wide receiver Germone Hopper will transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility.

Watson, Gallman, Lawson and Huegel Honored at Clemson Banquet Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman, Shaq Lawson and Greg Huegel were all honored as most valuable players of the Clemson football team on Saturda…

Clemson Makes Time for Fun in Bowl as Bowl Game Approaches After a busy week of practice, including a physical workout Saturday at Clemson, Dabo Swinney took his team to Frankie’s Fun Park in Greenvi…

Swinney Gets Second National Honor Dabo Swinney won a second national coaching honor Thursday

Deshaun Watson Named One of Three Heisman Finalists Clemson sophomore quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named one of three finalists for the 2015 Heisman Trophy. The announcement was made on…

Thousands Grab Pizza, Watch Playoff Selection At Clemson Thousands of Clemson fans watched with the football team as they learned who they would be taking on next.

Clemson Beats UNC For ACC Title, Playoff Spot Deshaun Watson’s 420 total yards and 5 TD’s lift Clemson to win over the Tar Heels Saturday in Charlotte.

Carolina/Clemson Fans Running Together For a Cause Clemson and Carolina fans had the chance to cheer for the same cause on Friday morning.

Carolina/Clemson Bands Putting Rivalry Aside A special halftime show is in store for USC and Clemson fans at the huge rivalry game this weekend.

Dabo Swinney Talks Big Picture Leading up to Wake Forest Game Dabo Swinney talks big picture for Tigers with less than 3 weeks to go.

#1 Clemson Holds Off Syracuse, 37-27 A wild first five minutes set the tone for a back and forth affair inside the Carrier Dome, but at the end of the day Clemson emerged victor…

Dabo Swinney Looks Ahead to Clemson’s Game at Syracuse Dabo Swinney talks about what lies ahead for the Tigers this week at Syracuse.

Clemson Stays Undefeated After 56-41 Win Over NC State Deshaun Watson accounted for 6 touchdowns in Clemson win over Wolfpack Saturday.

Clemson Routs Miami 58-0 Clemson hands Miami their worst loss in school history. Tigers rout the Hurricanes 58-0 Saturday.

Clemson Ranked 12th in Preseason AP College Football Poll Clemson was ranked 12th in the Associated Press preseason college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

Clemson Practice Report – Day 3 It was t he first day in some form of pads for the Clemson football team on Thursday.

Clemson Practice Report – Day 2 Clemson held its second practice of the preseason in helmets, jerseys and shorts on Wednesday.