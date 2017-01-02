January 2017 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well hi, Jack Roper here, Forest City, North Carolina. Small town, deep roots as we like to say. We’re here to give our Caring for the Carolinas award away in the month of January, and the gentleman that’s going to win that is Mr. Steve Holland. He is the Mayor.

SHERRI POLLACK, FOREST CITY RESIDENT

I’ve known him for several years. He started the Youth Council about 8 years ago. They take various field trips to learn more about the different aspects of the county.

BURT HAMRICK, CO-PRESIDENT FOREST CITY YOUTH COUNCIL

We’re all really proud of our community and we’re all really proud of what we do. Sometimes, around Valentine’s Day we like to go visit people in local rest homes, take them roses, make them feel special, because not everyone gets visitors at those times of year.

JAY JACKSON, FOREST CITY POLICE CHIEF

I think it’s a rare quality for someone who wants to give back to the community and volunteer, and the youth council is big on that. Especially at the Christmas time, one of their main events is they raise money to give to the less fortunate and needy.

SHERRI POLLACK, FOREST CITY RESIDENT

They can make that difference. They can just get behind the scenes and you know, give that spirit of giving.

BURT HAMRICK, CO-PRESIDENT FOREST CITY YOUTH COUNCIL

We frequently buy up food and pack backpacks for local school children who otherwise would have to have food over breaks or long weekends.

JACK ROPER

Thanks to our sponsors: Ingles, Bath Fitter and Hardees. Mister Steve Holland, Mayor of Forest City, we’ve heard good things about you. We have our award for you, the Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of January. I hear applause, Steve. I hear it, I hear it.

STEVE HOLLAND, AWARD WINNER

Thank you.

JACK ROPER

Thank you. And you know, you also get a free Hardee’s Thickburger every week for a year. Can you dig that?