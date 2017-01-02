LIVE: Eagle nest cam in Florida

Watch the eagle in the nest with the hatchling.

Male and female eagles build the nest together and that nest can be 4 -5 feet in diameter, according to the National Eagle Center.

They say the nest is made of sticks and grass and can take 1 – 3 months to build.

You can chat live with experts at: http://www.swfleaglecam.com/

Eagles building a nest. Click here to watch on YouTube

