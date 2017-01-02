LIVE: Eagle nest cam in Florida



CLICK HERE TO WATCH ON YOUTUBEWQ

Watch the eagle in the nest with the hatchling.

Male and female eagles build the nest together and that nest can be 4 -5 feet in diameter, according to the National Eagle Center.

They say the nest is made of sticks and grass and can take 1 – 3 months to build.

You can chat live with experts at: http://www.swfleaglecam.com/

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam on Youtube

Eagles building a nest. Click here to watch on YouTube



Animal Stories

