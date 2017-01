Customs system outage causes long wait at airports - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a statement saying a processing system outage caused delays at various airports.

Fundraiser held for Spartanburg Co. teen killed in wreck - It wasn't the average Monday night at Little Pig's Bar-B-Q in Boiling Springs. The people dining were doing so for a special reason.

Dominion pushes back against pipeline claims - An energy company is pushing back against claims a pipeline it wants to build in the Upstate poses a danger to the environment.

Clemson fans excited as Tigers prepare for National Championship - Related Coverage Get ready for a blockbuster sequel: Alabama vs. Clemson CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) The Clemson Tigers are once again bound for th…

USC to preserve, display US Marines’ film archive - The University of South Carolina will be the new home of the U.S. Marine Corps’ film archives--10,000 reels of film that includes footage fr…

Happy Hooves therapeutic riding program changing lives of those with special needs - Eden Farms look for horses that have retired, that have been there and done that in the racing world, are in good health and those that are …

2 robbed walking to party on New Year’s Eve in Greenville - The victims told an officer that they had parked on Dunbar Street in Greenville and were headed to a party on Casey Street when two men appr…

Girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Buncombe Co. - The 6-year-old was hit by a westbound vehicle after she reportedly ran into traffic.

YMCA helps those making 2017 resolutions to get healthy - Health experts said in the first three months of the year, many people resolve to get fit and healthy and trainers at the YMCA are hoping to…