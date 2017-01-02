Man accused of 2 hit & runs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of two separate hit and run accidents in Greenville on 12/30 around 11:30 a.m.

Police say Deon Roydriquez Hill, 34, of Cross Hill is charged with:

· Felony DUI with great bodily injury
· Hit and run with great bodily injury
· Hit and run with minor personal injury
· Failing to stop for police
· Driving under suspension

Police got a call about an accident with injuries and found a car with rear end damage at the entrance to Cleveland First Baptist Church.

Both people were out of the vehicle and appeared uninjured.

Police then got a call about a more serious accident on E. Farris and Cleveland St.

They say a pregnant woman was hurt after Hill sideswipped her car.

Hill’s car then hit the curb at a high rate of speed, went airborne and hit several trees.

The passenger in Hill’s car was hurt and a doctor said he had a fractured neck and skull.

That passenger had two active warrants, according to police.

