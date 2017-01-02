Shot fired into New Beginnings church in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A shot was fired into New Beginnings church on Bethel St. in Greenville, according to police.

Police think it happened between 12/31 around 3 p.m. and 1/1 at 10 a.m.

The church member that reported it said they found a bullet hole in one of the windows on the Austin Alley side.

Police say they saw the hole as well as glass scattered on a pew and damage to the opposite wall where the bullet hit.

They say the church members had set the bullet fragments on a pew.

No one was in the church when the shot was fired and they don’t know if the shot was intended to hit the church.

