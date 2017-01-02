GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A shot was fired into New Beginnings church on Bethel St. in Greenville, according to police.

Police think it happened between 12/31 around 3 p.m. and 1/1 at 10 a.m.

The church member that reported it said they found a bullet hole in one of the windows on the Austin Alley side.

Police say they saw the hole as well as glass scattered on a pew and damage to the opposite wall where the bullet hit.

They say the church members had set the bullet fragments on a pew.

No one was in the church when the shot was fired and they don’t know if the shot was intended to hit the church.

Crime

Shot fired into New Beginnings church in Greenville The church member that reported it said they found a bullet hole in one of the windows on the Austin Alley side.

2 robbed walking to party on New Year’s Eve in Greenville The victims told an officer that they had parked on Dunbar Street in Greenville and were headed to a party on Casey Street when two men appr…

Man accused of 2 hit & runs in Greenville A man is accused of two separate hit and run accidents in Greenville on 12/30 around 11:30 a.m.

Judge closes Roof competency hearing to public A federal judge has shut out the public from a second hearing on the competency of a man charged with killing nine black people during Bible…

4 killed at SC home in apparent murder-suicide Authorities in South Carolina say four people were found dead in a home in what appears to be a murder-suicide.