SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters say no one was hurt in a house fire on St. Andrews Street.

Crews said no one was home when the fire started Sunday night.

A cause of the fire or where it started had not been determined early Monday because of clutter that was three to five feet throughout the house, firefighters say.

They had to climb around debris to make sure all hot spots were put out.

The fire remains under investigation.