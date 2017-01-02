Upstate teen killed in dirt bike crash honored

Related Coverage Upstate teen nationally recognized for organ donations

(WSPA) — A 14-year-old Spartanburg County boy will be honored Monday in the 2017 Rose Parade.

Jacob McCollum died in a dirt bike crash in February.

Jacob was an organ donor whose gift helped save lives. He’s being honored for giving the gift of life with an artistic floral portrait, called a floragraph, on the float.

His picture will appear on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float.

Jacob’s mother, Kimberly Gist, and his grandfather, Edward Gist, helped decorate the float over the weekend.

This is the third time a donor from the Upstate has been honored with a floragraph on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float.

Jacob was in the eighth grade at Fairforest Middle School. He played linebacker and wide receiver on the school’s football team.

The Rose Parade float is themed “Teammates in Life” and will feature 60 memorial pictures of organ donors and is expected to be the twelfth one in the parade. Jacob’s floragraph will be on the second row from the top on the second sail.

“It is a great privilege to pay this special tribute to the life of Jacob McCollum. He is truly a hero. We hope that by honoring Jacob’s story in this unique way, his legacy will live on and others will be inspired to register as organ, eye and tissue donors,” Aaron Gilchrist with Bridge to Life said in a statement.

More than 50 million people are expected to see the 2017 Rose Parade.

You can watch it on HGTV, Hallmark Channel, and Univision. It starts at 11 a.m.