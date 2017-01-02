USC Guard Thornwell Returns Wednesday

By Published:
USC Gamecocks basketball generic

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina senior guard Sindarius Thornwell has been reinstated to full playing status and will be available for Carolina’s SEC opener at Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Gamecock head coach Frank Martin announced on Monday. Thornwell was suspended on Dec. 4, 2016, as a result of a violation of athletic department policy. After a review of the situation by Martin and athletics director Ray Tanner, it was determined that Thornwell met the necessary requirements to return to game action.

“Sindarius has taken full responsibility for his mistake that led to his suspension,” Martin said. “He has worked hard over the course of the last few weeks and has done everything we’ve asked of him to make his way back to the court.”

South Carolina (10-3) begins SEC play when it travels to Georgia on Wednesday. Tip time versus the Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum with the matchup to be broadcast on ESPNU.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s