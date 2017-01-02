What diet fads worked in 2016?

AUSTIN, Minn. (KIMT) — Some of the common diet fads last year were low-fat, dairy-free and gluten-free, but a big fad this year has been the paleo diet.

“The idea behind it was eating tons of fresh things like meat, eggs, protein and eliminating two food groups,” said Courtney Kremer, Registered Dietitian at Hy-Vee in Austin.

The Paleo diet cuts out dairy and grain and by cutting out those two major food groups…

“You’ll lose nutritional deficiencies like Calcium and Vitamin D that you find in milk or Vitamin B that is in grains,” said Kremer.

Kremer says most diet fads guarantee you’ll lose a lot of weight quickly.

“If it sounds too good to be true it probably is and anything that promises quick weight loss is too good to be true,” said Kremer.

Not everyone believes diet fads are the way to go.

“After researching those types of diets it’s obvious that sort of thing works for some people, but it’s not really my thing,” said Hannah Blumenshein of Austin. “I lose interest after a while”

Instead Hannah has found other ways to lose weight that work for her.

“I’ve lost 15 pounds so far this year,” said Blumenshein. “I started bringing my lunch to school every day which really helped me with portion control.”

Another diet fad this year has been juicing, but whether you drink a juice full of different veggies or make a fruit smoothie you still run the risk of losing interest.

“If you drink a smoothie two times a day for two weeks you’ll lose the weight, but do you really want to drink a smoothie two times a day for the rest of your life?”

Kremer encourages folks to try losing the weight the good old-fashioned way. You can do that by increasing your fruit and vegetable intake and making sure you get plenty of exercise. However, the most important aspect to any weight loss regimen is simply sticking with it.

“The best diets out there are the ones that are sustainable and you can follow them long term,” said Kremer.

Kremer says that in 2017 she believes many people will turn to a low carb diet. Many restaurants are already turning to that option eliminating bread by offering things like burrito bowls and lettuce wraps for sandwiches.