YMCA helps those making 2017 resolutions to get healthy

It’s the first of the year and in many cases, it means you may be fighting for a parking space at the gym.

Health experts said in the first three months of the year, many people resolve to get fit and healthy and trainers at the YMCA are hoping to help them stick with their pledges.

At the GHS Family YMCA in Simpsonville, trainers said the first step to getting healthy and sticking with it is setting an attainable goal.

YMCA trainer Leslie Knox said they can help with this at the YMCA. She said it’s important to think of a specific goal, often a number like losing 20 pounds or getting healthy by June.

Experts there also recommend training with a buddy who will hold you accountable and motivate you to work out or stick to your diet when you’re not feeling up to it.

Trainer Pete Townley said it’s important to choose a method of exercise that you enjoy doing and not to be afraid to change it up, that way it will be easier to stick with.

Here’s some more information from the YMCA of Greenville to help you stick to your resolution.

– The YMCA of Greenville has proven programs overseen by certified wellness professionals that offer positive results for everyone who has decided 2017 will be their year to achieve resolutions of “getting healthier.”

– The human body was designed for movement, and by exercising regularly and making healthy food choices, we can all look and feel better and become role models for others.

– The benefits of exercise extend far beyond weight management.

– The YMCA is a non-profit and charity and does not turn anyone away for their inability to pay. The Y has five locations throughout Greenville County. No better time than now to join and start your health journey to a better quality of life.

– Now through the end of January, people can save up to $100 off membership when joining the YMCA of Greenville – so get moving today!

– Better Together Membership: We all know everything is better when shared with friends… moreover, getting healthier together is no exception. The YMCA is offering a Better Together membership so friends can join and both save 20% off their membership fee as long as they both remain members!

– A healthier 2017 is within reach of everyone. Recent statics shows that 43% of South Carolinians are obese and battling many related health issues. The YMCA of Greenville has proven programs that incorporate professional guidance, motivation, physical movement, and nutrition information, that reduce risk of many diseases and health conditions while improving the overall quality of life.

– With eight branches serving the Upstate, the YMCA offers a multipronged approach to wellness through its range of exercise classes, specialized health initiatives, and youth programs. These diverse opportunities are what continue to make the Y a “bridge” within the community.

– On exercise: The folks at the Y understand that personal health is not a one-size. The assorted schedule of group exercise classes are designed to both optimize your available time and target individual needs.

– Membership provides access to programs that are exclusive to the Y family. Wellness Works is our free signature program that pairs members with American College of Sports Medicine-certified coaches to assess your fitness baseline, customize workout plans, and measure personal progress over a 12-week period.