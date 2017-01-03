1 dead, others injured after crash in Pickens

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
ambulance crash accident fatal crash emergency medical generic

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – One woman is dead after a crash on Pendleton Street in Pickens just after 6:00pm Tuesday.

According to the Pickens County Coroner, the victim was a passenger and was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The coroner says there were multiple other injuries in the crash and those people were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

