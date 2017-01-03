1 hurt in accident at Walgreens Distribution Center

Williamston, S.C. (WSPA) — An industrial accident was reported Tuesday morning at Walgreens Distribution Center.

Anderson County dispatch says a 9-1-1 call was received at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday for an industrial accident with entrapment.

A Walgreens spokeswoman released this statement:

“We can confirm that we had a person injured at the Anderson Distribution Center this morning. The individual was transported to the hospital and we are looking into what happened.”

Piercetown Fire Department and Williamston EMS responded.