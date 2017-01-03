1 hurt in accident at Walgreens Distribution Center

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Walgreens Distribution Center in Anderson County (WSPA).
Walgreens Distribution Center in Anderson County (WSPA).

Williamston, S.C. (WSPA) — An industrial accident was reported Tuesday morning at Walgreens Distribution Center.

Anderson County dispatch says a 9-1-1 call was received at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday for an industrial accident with entrapment.

A Walgreens spokeswoman released this statement:

“We can confirm that we had a person injured at the Anderson Distribution Center this morning. The individual was transported to the hospital and we are looking into what happened.”

Piercetown Fire Department and Williamston EMS responded.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s