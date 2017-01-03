Beware of ticket scams for Clemson’s upcoming championship game

Buyer beware. The Clemson v. Alabama match-up for the National Championship is a hot ticket and we found scammers are trying to get in on the action.

People looking to buy tickets have already lost thousands.

Whether it’s a game or a concert, we looked into what steps you can take to make sure you don’t get scammed in this 7 News scam watch.

The average ticket for the upcoming National Championship game is $1000.

And when demand is high you tend to see some sob stories such as this Craigslist post warning of a buyer who spent $2245.00 and wrote “I was assured tickets would ship, now no answer, blocked calls and found info to be bogus and no tickets.”

It can happen online or in person, like it did to Paul Cooper when he tried to buy his first ever USC football ticket.

“I bought the ticket and I walked up to the gates to scan it and go in, and it had already been scanned before so and they were out there. I guess what they were doing is having people go in, scan it and then pass it back out and resell it,” said Cooper.

So it’s crucial for you to spot the red flags. One clue is the price.

“Comparing the price is a big thing, if you go to the national sites that have been in business for years, and their price is here and the one’s you’re looking at is here, that should send up a red flag that it’s probably too good to be true,” said Attorney Ken Anthony.

For instance, 4 club tickets on a well known site like Stub Hub are going for well over $4000, but this scammer slashed that in half.

Both Stub Hub and Ticketmaster have “guarantees” or your money back, even with “transferred or resold” tickets.

And you can check up on the lesser known ticket sellers by seeing if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. It has everything from the website, to the location to the date they joined.

If you’re buying from Craigslist or Ebay, research the seller, but also know, you’re taking a chance.

“I guess the worry is you can’t, it’s hard to vet some people. I mean there are things out there, certain places you buy from have user reviews and stuff and that’s what you want to look for, but you really can never know,” said Cooper.

We reached out to Clemson about how you can spot the difference. The University says at this point, since Clemson is totally sold out of its allotment, all tickets will be second hand. So you’re best to meet the seller safely in person or buy from a reputable site.