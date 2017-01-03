Bomb squad looking at package left behind in Asheville bank robbery

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville police are on the scene of a bank robbery at the Asheville Savings Bank.

Police say the suspect left a suspicious package on the counter at the bank at 1012 Patton Ave.

The bank has been evacuated.

As of 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, the APD Bomb Squad had rendered the suspicious device safe and are processing the scene.

Police say the suspect ran before officer’s arrival.

They say the suspect entered the bank just around 11:13 a.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black jacket and black hat.

APD will release more details as they become available

Anyone with information related to this event is asked to call APD at 1-828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 1-828-255-5050.

