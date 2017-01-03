Fmr. Spartanburg Co. employee arrested

A former Spartanburg County Animal Control and Environmental Control Officer was arrested on December 29th, after deputies say he filed a false police report.

Gary Rhea, started worked for Spartanburg County in October of 2015, but was let go the day of his arrest.

Deputies say on December 3rd, Rhea said he returned home to find three unknown men inside his home, who then assaulted him and took money out of his wallet.

On December 13th, Rhea told deputies that he received texts from an unknown number, saying they were going to come back and finish the job they started.

After an investigation, deputies figured out that Rhea had texted himself that threatening message with an app called Pinger.

Rhea was arrested on the 29th for filing a false report.

