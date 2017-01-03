Fmr. Spartanburg Co. employee arrested

By Published: Updated:
gary rhea
gary rhea

A former Spartanburg County Animal Control and Environmental Control Officer was arrested on December 29th, after deputies say he filed a false police report.

Gary Rhea, started worked for Spartanburg County in October of 2015, but was let go the day of his arrest.

Deputies say on December 3rd, Rhea said he returned home to find three unknown men inside his home, who then assaulted him and took money out of his wallet.

On December 13th, Rhea told deputies that he received texts from an unknown number, saying they were going to come back and finish the job they started.

After an investigation, deputies figured out that Rhea had texted himself that threatening message with an app called Pinger.

Rhea was arrested on the 29th for filing a false report.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s