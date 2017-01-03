Homeowner charged after claiming he was shot while answering door

Related Coverage Homeowner shot after answering door in Easley, shooter on the run

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say an Easley man has been charged after claiming a stranger shot him when he answered a knock at his front door.

Bradford Harrison Noel, 38, told authorities he was shot in the arm the night of Dec. 17. at his home on 109 Stonewall Farm Road in Easley, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Noel suffering from a single gunshot wound to his arm characteristic of an injury from a small caliber weapon.

Detectives determined the wound was self-inflicted and fired from a weapon owned by Noel, according to the sheriff’s office. Noel was charged Thursday with filing a false police report after the investigation.

Noel has been released from the Pickens County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.