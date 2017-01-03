Hub City CO-OP hosts composting purge party this weekend

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–The Hub City CO-OP in Spartanburg is hosting a Purge Party and composting education event, Saturday January 7, 2017 from 10am-2pm.

Compost House (of Atlas Organics) an organic waste recycling program geared for residents, is putting on the class.  They offer weekly curbside pick up or have a drop off site available.

The organization said composting is a crucial step in the table to farm movement. Compost House turns your organic waste into a nutrient rich soil amendment called compost.

Compost House said buckets are provided and finished compost is available for customers upon request.

Hub City Co-op is a full service retail grocery store located downtown Spartanburg. The store opened to the public in April 2016 fulfilling the need of a downtown grocery store.

Hub City Co-op organizers said the store specializes in all natural and organic items with an emphasis on as many local and regional items as possible.

They also pride themselves in having over 300 local and regional vendors. The co-op is located at the corner of N Liberty and St John Street, across from the Chapman Cultural Center and next door to Papa’s Nook.

If you’re interested in receiving a residential compost bucket, contact Leslie Rodgers at Leslie.rodgers@atlasorganics.net or 347-844-0027.

