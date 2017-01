SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says two lanes will be closed on I-85 northbound at mile marker 77.

Two right lanes on I-85 northbound will close beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The SCDOT said the project is expected to take five days.

Drivers are encouraged to use SC 85 as an alternate route.

SCDOT urges all motorists to use extreme caution in this area of I-85 during the closure and while the repairs are being made.