Lane closed for sewer line repairs in Spartanburg neighborhood

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Part of Connecticut Avenue in the Converse Heights neighborhood will be one lane while crews work on sewer lines.

The sewer lines located in the Happy Hollow Park area off Glendalyn Avenue, between South Fairview Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, will be replaced during January with work scheduled to start Tuesday, January 3, according to Spartanburg Water.

The single-lane traffic will be in effect periodically from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through Jan. 31.

Spartanburg Water expects to finish the project within a month, but said the schedule could change due to winter weather conditions.

Residents can call the Spartanburg Water Information Hotline at 864-580-2055 for project updates.