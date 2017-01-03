Man shot in leg in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in Anderson.

Officers say the man was found on Carver Street.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

