GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – On 1-2-17, Greenville Police responded to the Handee Mart on Pendleton Street for a strong arm robbery that just happened.

Officers were on the way when they were told two men were chasing the suspect.

When they got there they saw two men detaining another man later identified as Brian Damon Turner, 28, of Greenville.

Police say Turner entered the store, assaulted two cashiers, pulled the store’s cash register from the counter and ran with it.

Turner is charged with strong arm robbery and two counts of third-degree assault and battery.

Crime

Men catch Handee Mart robbery suspect for Greenville Police Officers were on the way when they were told two men were chasing the suspect.

Bomb squad looking at package left behind in Asheville bank robbery Police say the suspect left what is being described as a suspicious package on the counter. The Bank has been evacuated. The APD Bomb Squad …

Homeowner charged after claiming he was shot while answering door Deputies say an Easley man has been charged after claiming a stranger shot him when he answered a knock at the front door of his home.

Roof found competent for sentencing, gets extra prep day Dylann Roof has been ruled competent to act as his own attorney in the sentencing phase of his death penalty trial.

LIVE: Police chase in San Fernando Police are pursuing an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the San Fernando Valley.