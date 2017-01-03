Men catch Handee Mart robbery suspect for Greenville Police

By Published: Updated:
Brian Turner
Brian Turner

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – On 1-2-17, Greenville Police responded to the Handee Mart on Pendleton Street for a strong arm robbery that just happened.

Officers were on the way when they were told two men were chasing the suspect.

When they got there they saw two men detaining another man later identified as Brian Damon Turner, 28, of Greenville.

Police say Turner entered the store, assaulted two cashiers, pulled the store’s cash register from the counter and ran with it.

Turner is charged with strong arm robbery and two counts of third-degree assault and battery.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s