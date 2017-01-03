No students hurt in Greenville Co. school bus accident, troopers say

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say no students were hurt in a school bus accident Tuesday in Greenville County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says 23 children were on the bus when it crashed with a vehicle on Easley Bridge Road near Bel Aire Drive. The crash happened around 7:04 a.m.

The road was blocked after the crash. Troopers say they expect the crash to clear up around 8 a.m.

