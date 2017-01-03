Deputies involved in Rutherford Co. shooting identified by NC SBI

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
CC.0 Public Domain - https://pixabay.com/en/casings-bullets-rounds-pistol-818868/
CC.0 Public Domain - https://pixabay.com/en/casings-bullets-rounds-pistol-818868/

(WSPA) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has named the four deputies who fired on a suspect during a shootout on December 29.

According to investigators, deputies were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance with weapons near Bostic.

The SBI says Deputies encountered gunfire from Lane and four deputies fired their weapons toward Lane during the armed confrontation.

The deputies who fired were identified as Andrew Weathers, Zachary Walker, Tyler Greene and Jeffery Smith.

Investigators say the Henderson Co. SWAT team was called in to assist in approaching Lane. He was found later with a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to a hospital for surgery before being flown to a Charlotte hospital.

The SBI investigation is still ongoing and they will provide a report to the District Attorney when the investigation is completed.

No officers were injured during the shootout just after 3pm on December 29 on Whippoorwill Drive.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s