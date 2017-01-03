(WSPA) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has named the four deputies who fired on a suspect during a shootout on December 29.

According to investigators, deputies were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance with weapons near Bostic.

The SBI says Deputies encountered gunfire from Lane and four deputies fired their weapons toward Lane during the armed confrontation.

The deputies who fired were identified as Andrew Weathers, Zachary Walker, Tyler Greene and Jeffery Smith.

Investigators say the Henderson Co. SWAT team was called in to assist in approaching Lane. He was found later with a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to a hospital for surgery before being flown to a Charlotte hospital.

The SBI investigation is still ongoing and they will provide a report to the District Attorney when the investigation is completed.

No officers were injured during the shootout just after 3pm on December 29 on Whippoorwill Drive.

More stories you may like on 7News

New sheriffs take office in Upstate counties ANDERSON, S.C. – (WSPA) For several Upstate counties, a new sheriff is officially in town. It was the first day in office for Sheriff Will L…

Deputies involved in Rutherford Co. shooting identified by NC SBI The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has named the four deputies who fired on a suspect during a shootout on December 29.

Suspect in Lavonia Police shooting to appear in court Two Lavonia Police Officers that were shot in December on the night of the 12th after stopping a suspect with a reported stolen vehicle are …

Men catch Handee Mart robbery suspect for Greenville Police Officers were on the way when they were told two men were chasing the suspect.

Suspect in Asheville bank robbery arrested in Haywood Co. sheville police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery at the Asheville Savings Bank and another bank in Buncombe…