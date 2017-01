With dishes like biryani and dosas, the Upstate’s first South Indian restaurant Persis Biryani Indian Grill is now open on Woodruff Road! Jennifer Martin gives us a look at the menu that’s full of dozens of authentic dishes from all over India.

Persis Biryani Indian Grill is open from Tuesday to Sunday at 1451 Woodruff Rd, Greenville SC 29601.