Salem sex offender charged after suspicious person report

OCONEE, CO (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a Salem man during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve on a Sex Offender Registry Violation – 2nd Offense charge and a General Sessions Bench Warrant.

They say 57-year-old Richard Claude Dills of Dills Drive was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:23 am after deputies responded to an address on Market Street in Seneca in regards to reports of a suspicious person.

Deputies then transported Dills to the Detention Center.

Deputies say Dills was convicted of a Lewd Act upon a Child in 1993 and as part of his conviction, Dills is required to register as a Sex Offender in the county in which he resides.

Dills did not register in the month of October 2016 with Sgt. Kelly Winchester, Sex Offender Registrar of the Sheriff’s Office, as required, according to to deputies.

Records show that Dill last registered with Sgt. Winchester in September of 2016 and at that time, signed a form indicating that Dills understood that he was to re-register during the month of October 2016; however, Sgt. Winchester had not heard anything from him.

An arrest warrant against Dills on the Sex Offender Registry Violation charges.

Dills was also convicted of a Sex Offender Registry Violation – 1st Offense, in September of 2005.

His surety bond amount on the Sex Offender Registry Violation charge is $5,000.