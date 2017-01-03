Suspect in Lavonia Police shooting to appear in court

WSPA Staff Published:
Jefferey Martin, left, and Michael Schulman, right, were wounded after a suspect opened fire during a traffic stop, the police chief said. (Courtesy: Lavonia Police Dept.)
Lavonia, G.A. (WSPA) – Two Lavonia Police Officers that were shot in December on the night of the 12th after stopping a suspect with a reported stolen vehicle, are recovering well according to Lavonia Police Chief Bruce Carlisle.

Chief Carlisle says that Capt. Michael Schulman had surgery a week ago to remove the bullet from his back. He is recovering well from his injuries, reports Chief Carlisle. No timeline has been given for his return to work.

Officer Jeffery Martin is going through rehab for the injury to his hand and is at work on light duty, says Chief Carlisle.

The shooting suspect Khari Gordon, who has multiple other charges along with the December attack, is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to District Attorney Parks White.

