OREM, UTAH (WSPA) — After his twin brother was pinned beneath a dresser, a toddler came to his rescue and it was caught on camera.

News station KUTV reports that 2-year-old twins Bodie and Brock Shoff were playing in their room in Orem, Utah when the dresser toppled over on Brock.

Bodie can be seen pushing on the dresser after his brother is pinned beneath.

Ricky and Kayli Shoff told KUTV they did not know what happened to their twins until watching the video recorded in their room.