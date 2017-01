After widespread criticism, British retailer Tesco will now charge the same price for men’s and women’s razors. The grocery store came under pressure from British lawmaker Paula Sherriff after it was found out that the female version cost twice as much, even though both razors are identical except for color. The store defended the price, saying the pink razors cost more because men’s razor were sold at a greater volume. Both razors are now sold for about $1.25 for a five pack.

