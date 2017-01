Union teacher’s nude pics lawsuit settled

A lawsuit between a former Union County teacher and the school district has been settled, according to court records.

Leigh Anne Arthur, a 13-year-teacher at the school, was given the choice to resign or be fired by the district, after her student took pictures of nude photos on her phone, during a break between classes.

The school district said at the time that Arthur was at fault, because she left her phone unattended on her desk.

Arthur’s attorney, Jessica Salvini, says she never violated any school policies.

“When you take a look at the policies that are in place for teachers, there was not a single policy that Leigh Anne violated.”

The lawsuit was seeking damages for “injury to reputation, mental suffering, and emotional distress” in addition to legal fees.

After the incident, the 16-year-old student that sent out the pictures was arrested and charged with aggravated voyeurism and computer crimes.

After the district’s Discipline Committee considered the student for possible expulsion, and the teen no longer attended school.

Court records do not indicate how much the lawsuit was settled for.

