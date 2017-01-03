VIDEO: Cell phone store burglarized in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson cell phone store was burglarized within about two minutes and it’s all caught on camera. It happened at the Sunshine Wireless Phone Factory on North Main Street Monday morning.

“This was a big mess!” said owner Naeem Akhtar. “There was glass everywhere.”

Surveillance footage showed what happened. A police report says a four door car and an SUV pulled up outside store, then at least five people pried the door open to get inside. The report says they wore gloves, covered their faces, and worked systematically.

Around 5:33 a.m., the video shows them entering the store and immediately smashing glass display cases before grabbing what’s inside. One went to the cash register, and others took to a back room.

“They know what they’re doing,” said Akhtar. “They took some iPhones.. They got iPhones from here iPhones from there. That blue case had unlocked phones, so they got all of that.”

He says the thieves also took phone accessories, all in about two minutes. Akhtar says up to $7,000 worth of items was stolen.

“That’s scary, and they can go somewhere else now,” Akhtar said. He says his big concern isn’t the cost — it’s that such an organized operation happened in Anderson.

“They robbed like Ninja Turtle movie.. Man this is… We need to stop that.”

The Anderson Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.