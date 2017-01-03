Winter Storm Threat this weekend for Upstate, WNC

An area of low pressure will move through the southeast on Friday into Saturday with cold air spilling in from the north.

Rain and snow will start to spread into northeast Georgia and the upstate of South Carolina at some point on Friday.

Look for an all snow event in the mountains of western North Carolina.

The wintry weather will continue on Saturday for the entire viewing area.

At this time snowfall accumulations could range from one to three inches for much of the area.

However, the timing, track of the storm and precipitation types could make a big difference in which locations get the most or least snowfall.

This forecast is likely to change several times over the next few days as more information comes into the Storm Team 7 weather office.

Stay tuned…

Greer, SC Extended Forecast 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Day: Evening: UV Index: Humidity: % Wind: Moon Phase: Sunrise: Sunset: Moonrise: Moonset: Tue 3 AM Fog/PM Clouds 10 % 66° 50° Wed 4 Partly Cloudy 10 % 58° 35° Thu 5 Partly Cloudy 0 % 52° 37° Fri 6 PM Showers 60 % 48° 29° Sat 7 AM Snow 80 % 39° 21° Sun 8 Sunny 0 % 41° 20° Mon 9 Mostly Sunny 0 % 38° 25° 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Wind: Humidity: % Dewpoint: ° Tue 1p 10% 10% 57 ° Tue 2p 10% 10% 59 ° Tue 3p 10% 10% 61 ° Tue 4p 10% 10% 65 ° Tue 5p 10% 10% 64 ° Tue 6p 10% 10% 62 ° Tue 7p 10% 10% 61 ° Tue 8p 10% 10% 60 ° Tue 9p 10% 10% 59 ° Tue 10p 10% 10% 58 ° Tue 11p 10% 10% 57 ° Wed 12a 10% 10% 56 ° Wed 1a 10% 10% 55 ° Wed 2a 10% 10% 54 ° Wed 3a 10% 10% 53 ° Wed 4a 10% 10% 53 ° Wed 5a 10% 10% 52 ° Wed 6a 10% 10% 51 ° Wed 7a 10% 10% 50 ° Wed 8a 10% 10% 50 ° Wed 9a 0% 0% 52 ° Wed 10a 0% 0% 54 ° Wed 11a 0% 0% 56 ° Wed 12p 0% 0% 57 ° Wed 1p 0% 0% 58 ° Wed 2p 0% 0% 58 ° Wed 3p 0% 0% 57 ° Wed 4p 0% 0% 56 ° Wed 5p 0% 0% 53 ° Wed 6p 0% 0% 50 ° Wed 7p 0% 0% 48 ° Wed 8p 0% 0% 47 ° Wed 9p 0% 0% 46 ° Wed 10p 0% 0% 44 ° Wed 11p 0% 0% 43 ° Thu 12a 0% 0% 42 ° Thu 1a 0% 0% 41 ° Thu 2a 0% 0% 39 ° Thu 3a 0% 0% 38 ° Thu 4a 0% 0% 37 ° Thu 5a 0% 0% 37 ° Thu 6a 0% 0% 36 ° Thu 7a 0% 0% 36 ° Thu 8a 0% 0% 36 ° Thu 9a 0% 0% 38 ° Thu 10a 0% 0% 41 ° Thu 11a 0% 0% 44 °

WEATHER FEATURES

Winter Weather Tips

5 Tips To Increase Your Phone’s Battery Life A lot of people are without power right now, but your phone is your lifeline of communication since the you can’t get information without yo…

How Long Does Food Stay Good If Power Goes Out? If Winter Storm 2016 leads to a power outage at your home, how long will your food stay fresh in your refrigerator and freezer?

NEW – Road Conditions Interactive Map Zoom into to see where the road conditions may be in bad condition in your area with the 24/7 Weather Interactive Radar.

Space Heaters: 10 safety tips every home owner should know A popular method of heating homes are space heaters. Fire departments as well as insurance companies like State Farm are warning users about…

How to stay safe shoveling snow When snow mixes with rain or sleet and cold temperatures, the simple task of shoveling out a driveway can become dangerous.

Hack winter with these 8 tips Here is a list of 8 tricky things YOU can do to hack winter.

How to prevent frozen pipes in your home When it comes to the bitter cold temperatures, we have important safety reminders on how to keep your pipes from freezing.

Tips for winterizing your home Check out this interactive on how to winterize your home, from sealing your windows and doors to preparing your heat pump.

What to put in a winter emergency car kit If you get stuck you could be in trouble. Here is a list of things to put in your car in case you get stuck in a ditch or behind an accident…

10 things you need in your winter weather emergency kit Keep your family safe by putting together a Winter Weather Supply Kit.

How to drive in snow or ice AAA has some tips that help drivers trudge through conditions whenever winter weather hits the area.

Emergency Apps That Can Save Your Life From weather radar to faster connections to emergency crews, apps can help you both avoid danger, and get help fast.