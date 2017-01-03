Winter Storm Threat this weekend for Upstate, WNC

Projected snow map 1/3/2016
An area of low pressure will move through the southeast on Friday into Saturday with cold air spilling in from the north.

Rain and snow will start to spread into northeast Georgia and the upstate of South Carolina at some point on Friday.

Look for an all snow event in the mountains of western North Carolina.

The wintry weather will continue on Saturday for the entire viewing area.

At this time snowfall accumulations could range from one to three inches for much of the area.

However, the timing, track of the storm and precipitation types could make a big difference in which locations get the most or least snowfall.

This forecast is likely to change several times over the next few days as more information comes into the Storm Team 7 weather office.

Stay tuned…

Greer, SC Extended Forecast

7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Close

Day:

Evening:

UV Index:

Humidity: %

Wind:

Moon Phase:

Sunrise:

Sunset:

Moonrise:

Moonset:

Tue
3
AM Fog/PM Clouds
10%
66°
50°
Wed
4
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°
35°
Thu
5
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°
37°
Fri
6
PM Showers
60%
48°
29°
Sat
7
AM Snow
80%
39°
21°
Sun
8
Sunny
0%
41°
20°
Mon
9
Mostly Sunny
0%
38°
25°

7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Close

Wind:

Humidity: %

Dewpoint: °

Tue
1p
10%
57°
Tue
2p
10%
59°
Tue
3p
10%
61°
Tue
4p
10%
65°
Tue
5p
10%
64°
Tue
6p
10%
62°
Tue
7p
10%
61°
Tue
8p
10%
60°
Tue
9p
10%
59°
Tue
10p
10%
58°
Tue
11p
10%
57°
Wed
12a
10%
56°
Wed
1a
10%
55°
Wed
2a
10%
54°
Wed
3a
10%
53°
Wed
4a
10%
53°
Wed
5a
10%
52°
Wed
6a
10%
51°
Wed
7a
10%
50°
Wed
8a
10%
50°
Wed
9a
0%
52°
Wed
10a
0%
54°
Wed
11a
0%
56°
Wed
12p
0%
57°
Wed
1p
0%
58°
Wed
2p
0%
58°
Wed
3p
0%
57°
Wed
4p
0%
56°
Wed
5p
0%
53°
Wed
6p
0%
50°
Wed
7p
0%
48°
Wed
8p
0%
47°
Wed
9p
0%
46°
Wed
10p
0%
44°
Wed
11p
0%
43°
Thu
12a
0%
42°
Thu
1a
0%
41°
Thu
2a
0%
39°
Thu
3a
0%
38°
Thu
4a
0%
37°
Thu
5a
0%
37°
Thu
6a
0%
36°
Thu
7a
0%
36°
Thu
8a
0%
36°
Thu
9a
0%
38°
Thu
10a
0%
41°
Thu
11a
0%
44°

