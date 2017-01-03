YUM! Girl Scouts add S’mores cookies for 100th season of sales

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – S’mores will be added to the list of cookies this year to celebrate the 100th season of Girl Scout Cookie sales.

It joins the list of other cookies available:

S’mores

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites / Samoas

Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Shortbread / Trefoils

Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

Lemonades

Savannah Smiles

Thanks-A-Lot

Toffee-tastic

Trios

To get a description of the cookies sold by the Mountains to Midlands Council Click Here.

They say the sales are the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world.

“To think that for 100 years Girl Scouts have been powering their experiences through the sale of cookies is inspiring. We thank the communities we serve for supporting the financial education and incredible experiences offered to girls through the sale of Girl Scout cookies,” said Kim Hutzell, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands.

Nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Cookie Program and generate $800 million in sales in the average season, according to the Girl Scouts.

They say 100% of it stays with the local council and troops.

Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands are holding four cookie rallies with hundreds of girls on January 7 from Noon-2pm.

Girls will be gearing up for sales by participating in campout and cookie themed activities like; Build your own S’mores trivia, multiple arts and crafts, a cookie tasting, and change making and customer service stations.

LOCATIONS

Greenville: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Clemson: Clemson United Methodist Church

Lancaster: Indian Land Middle School

Columbia: South Carolina State Museum

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2017 is from February 24 to 26.

They say Girl Scout councils around the country will be hosting events and cookie booths for cookie enthusiasts to get their hands on the iconic treats and join in the fun.

To find cookie varieties available locally or learn more about the history of Girl Scout cookies and the Girl Scout Cookie Program,

Visit http://www.gssc-mm.org.

To join or volunteer, visit http://www.gssc-mm.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join.html and http://www.gssc-mm.org/en/for-volunteers/why-volunteer.html.

