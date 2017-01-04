Troopers looking for passenger in deadly Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers are looking for a person who appears to have walked away from a deadly crash in Anderson County.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say a driver was headed east on Norris Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned. The driver died at the scene. Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

There was one passenger in the vehicle.

“After the collision took place, this individual left the scene on foot and we’re still attempting to identify who the passenger was,” Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol said early Wednesday morning.

