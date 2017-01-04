37 reported injured in train crash in Brooklyn, NY

By Published:
BROOKLYN, NY – As many as 37 people were injured Wednesday morning when a Long Island Rail Road train went off the tracks in Brooklyn, New York.

The Fire Department of New York reports 37 people suffered non-life threatening injuries when the train derailed at Atlantic Avenue around 8:20 am.

“I was getting up from my seat and there was a loud impact and I flew forward and then flew backward,” a passenger named Amanda told WCBS-TV.

“It was total chaos, there was smoke on the train and we were sitting there in shock.”

The LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop at the Brooklyn station and hit the bumper at the end of the track, one witness said. The train then left the tracks.

 

