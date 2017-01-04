Crews prepare roads for winter weather across Carolinas

(WSPA) – Winter weather could mean slick roads during your drive. Road crews across the Carolinas are getting ready to help keep drivers safe.

Jonathan Gerst and his son, Tyson, are ready to for the white stuff.

“He really wants it to snow,” Gerst said. “We’re just gonna hole up in the house, make a nice fire, and enjoy some family time.”

While families make indoor plans, Department of Transportation crews will be outside hard at work.

“It begins with your interstates and your major primary routes,” he said. “We then move to secondary primary roads and then into subdivisions and then unpaved roads as time permits.”

“Crews across Western North Carolina will be working in 12 hour shifts 24 hours per day,” said NCDOT communications manager, David Uchiyama. “Some have actually made the decision – hey, we are going to go out and brine, other are still waiting for a more specific forecast for their county.”

Officials have mounds of salt on standby and are getting their equipment ready.

“We will have single axle dump trucks out there spraying salt, spraying brine, as well as pushing snow,” said Uchiyama. “Once the temperatures drop and the snow starts falling, that just makes the roads a little bit safer.”

In South Carolina, DOT crews will use a salt mixture to pre-treat interstates and major roads beginning Thursday. Officials are now keeping a close watch on the forecast for the first flakes of 2017.

As with any winter weather, officials are urging motorists to stay off the roads. And if you have to head out there, slow down and be extra careful.